Veterans focused vaccine clinic open this week at the Sumter County Civic Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County is hosting a vaccine clinic for veterans this week. It’s open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Sumter County Civic Center. While the event is focused on vaccinating veterans, the public is welcome to come to the event and get vaccinated.

The Santee Wateree Regional Transportation Authority is providing free rides to get your shots. To get a ride, call 803-934-0396.

The Sumter County Government is working alongside Prisma Health to make this event possible.