DHEC: 192 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 192 new confirmed cases, 95 probable cases and no new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 486,282 with 8,448 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 10,202 molecular test results from the latest testing period which produced a percent positive rate of 4.1%.

According to the department, a total of 3,109,040 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.