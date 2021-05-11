Fireflies top Charleston for first home win of 2021 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Columbia’s bats jumped out of the gates in the eighth and eked the Fireflies over the RiverDogs 4-3 in Tuesday evening’s home opener.

Diego Hernandez started off the frame with a base-knock and was driven in by a Darryl Collins triple passed the center fielder Nick Schnell to tie the game. Two batters later, Brady McConnell came through with another eighth inning RBI to score Collins with a base knock and put the Fireflies (4-3) up 4-3.

That inning was set up with a two-run fifth from the bottom of the order. Tucker Bradley got the fire going with a one-out base knock prior to a Rubendy Jaquez walk to set the table for Maikel Garcia, who looped a two-run double to right center to tie the game a two a piece.

Anderson Paulino (W, 1-0) got the win after tossing four innings and allowing just two runs. He piggy backed off Delvin Capellan’s four inning effort with five punchouts. Walter Pennington earned his first save of the season playing clean-up for the lefty Patrick Smith, who entered the game and recorded just one out before walking a pair of batters. Pennington was able to end the game with an emphatic strikeout to send Segra Park’s first Fireflies crowd in 621 days home happy.

After entering in relief for Cole Wilcox, who worked four more scoreless innings, Jose Lopez (L, 0-1) was saddled with the loss, allowing four earned runs in 3.1 innings.

Charleston’s (4-3) first two runs came off of solo homers in the fourth and fifth from Heriberto Hernandez and Diego Infante, respectfully. After Charleston jumped out to the 2-0 lead, they were able to counter Columbia’s tying efforts with another Hernandez score off a fielder’s choice from Brett Wisely.

Columbia and Charleston are back at it again tomorrow night. RHP Matt Stil (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia, while southpaw Ben Brecht (0-0, 0.00 ERA) toes the rubber for the RiverDogs.

Tomorrow is a loaded promotional slate in Columbia. Segra Park sticks with Trash the Poop Wag Along Wednesdays where fans can bring their rabies vaccinated dogs to the park with the purchase of a Bojangle’s Berm ticket. In addition to that, the Fireflies are celebrating their first ever Whiteclaw Wednesday. Fans will be able to purchase Whiteclaws for only $5 all evening long. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm and gates will open at 5:30 for the game. For fans who can’t make it to the game, they can listen to the game at ColumbiaFireflies.com or watch at MiLB.TV. For tickets or more information on future events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.