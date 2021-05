Airport basketball coach Jimmy Kinard steps down

Airport High School will be looking for a new boys basketball coach.

Longtime coach Jimmy Kinard told ABC Columbia Wednesday he’s stepping down as the head coach of the team after 14 seasons.

“I am appreciative of the opportunities that were presented to me during the last 14 years at Airport,” Kinard said Wednesday.

In his time at Airport, Kinard led the Eagles to 11 state playoffs and coached the North South Basketball Game.