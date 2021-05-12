Consumer News: Chick-fil-A running low on its signature sauce, consumer prices rising and more

CNN– You may want to start tightening those purse strings and start budgeting. Just about everything is getting more expensive. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices increased more than 4% in April compared to last year. It was the biggest 12 month increase since September 2008. The Federal Seserve says that higher prices this summer will be temporary as the economy starts to reopen.

Chicken is in short supply, and Tyson is partially blaming its roosters. The company says it tried out a new breed, and they aren’t living up to expectations. In addition, Tyson says a winter storm affected its operations in Texas, and it has had trouble keeping workers due to COVID-19.

Chick-fil-A says they are running low on “Chick-fil-A” sauces. Right now, customers will only be given one type of dipping sauce per item.

The company says it’s having supply issues, but it is working to fix the problems as quickly as possible.

More than 30% of South Carolina gas stations are out of gas, according to GasBuddy. The website also reports gas prices in the Midlands have risen more than 13 cents in the past week.