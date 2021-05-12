DHEC: 182 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronvairus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 182 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This takes the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 486,537 with 8,453 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 5,854 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 4.7%.

According to the department, a total of 3,120,700 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.