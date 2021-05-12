DHEC preparing to start vaccinating kids against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State health officials are preparing for the next phase of the vaccine roll out, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could soon formally recommend the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 12-15.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says when that recommendation is given, guidance will then be given to the states. We do know that a consent form will need to be signed by a parent or legal guardian for children to get the vaccine.