Lower Richland HS student charged after a loaded pistol is found in his book bag

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a student at Lower Richland High School is facing charges after a loaded gun was found in his book bag at school. Deputies say they arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him with possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a pistol under the age of 18, unlawful carry of a pistol and 3rd degree assault and battery.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies say the student got into a fight with a 16-year-old student in a hallway. Officials say the two were separated and through an investigation, the school resource officer learned that the 17-year-old mentioned that he had a gun in his book bag on social media. Officials say the officer then found the student’s backpack, where they discovered a loaded 9mm pistol.

Deputies say the 17-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.