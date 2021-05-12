LSU tops Carolina at SEC Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (USC) — South Carolina softball’s Katie Prebble blasted a three-run home run as LSU moved on in the 2021 Southeastern Conference Softball Tournament with a 7-3 win on Wednesday afternoon at Rhoads Stadium on the campus of Alabama.

The Tigers capitalized with two runs in each of the final two innings to secure the victory.

Prebble’s three-run blast in the top of the sixth cut the deficit to 5-3 before LSU pushed on with two more runs in the bottom frame to reach the four-run lead it wouldn’t surrender.

Leah Powell (10-7) took the loss in the circle.

Mackenzie Boesel , Kassidy Krupit , Chooch Carroll , Prebble and Kylee Gleason posted the six Carolina hits. Prebble recorded a 2-for-3 afternoon with a run and three RBI.