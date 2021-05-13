DHEC: 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 14 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 224 probable cases and 14 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 486,761 with 8,467 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 11,348 molecular test results from the latest testing period which produced a percent positive rate of 4.7%.

According to the department, a total of 3,136,260 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.