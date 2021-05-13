Gamecock freshman pitcher to transfer

A South Carolina pitcher is set to transfer.

Freshman Sam Swygert entered the transfer portal Thursday afternoon, a USC spokesperson confirmed to ABC Columbia. He becomes the fifth Gamecock to transfer in the last week.

The South Aiken grad redshirted this season and didn’t see any playing time.

Sam Swygert Resume:

Attended South Aiken High School in Aiken, S.C., where he helped the Thoroughbreds to a AAAA state semifinal berth in 2018

Perfect Game Preseason All-Atlantic Region first team (2020)

Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-America high honorable mention (2019)

Was ranked the No. 7 right-handed pitcher and No. 13 overall player in the state of South Carolina by Perfect Game in the class of 2020

Impact Baseball Preseason All-South Carolina team (2020)

Played summer baseball for Dirtbags Skrap Pak