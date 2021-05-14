Airport High School announces new basketball coach

WEST COLUMBIA, SC — Airport High School has a new basketball coach.

Robert Davis, a former Lexington High School basketball standout and River Bluff High School coach, was hired by the school on Friday.

Davis comes to the Lexington Two school from River Bluff, where he served as Varsity Assistant and Head Junior Varsity Coach from 2016-2021. Davis was key in his role as director of player development with the Varsity boys team, which is the 2020-21 5A State Champions.

Davis played basketball at Lexington High School from 1995-1997, with the Wildcats winning the 4A State Championship in 1995-96 and returning to the title game in the following year, though coming up just short. Davis has 15 years of experience as an AAU basketball director and developmental coach in the Midlands.

“Over the years, my teams played against Airport. I saw the talent and the potential in this area to build a sustainable and competitive program. I wanna thank Mr. Earl, Ms. Maybank, Mr. Pumphrey, Mrs.Talton, Mr. Mathis, Coach Kinard and Coach Burnett for this opportunity.”

Davis succeeds longtime Airport Coach Jimmy Kinard.

“We are very fortunate and excited to have Coach Davis here at AHS,” said Airport Athletics Director Kirk Burnett. “He is already working here on campus and is ready to start as our head coach. We will miss Coach Kinard and thank him for all his hard work and devotion to our basketball program, and to Airport athletics as a whole.”