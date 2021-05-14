DHEC: 337 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 337 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four probable cases and four additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 487,178 with 8,471 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 14,081 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 3.2%.

According to the department, a total of 3,150,546 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19 .