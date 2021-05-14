Gamecocks uses hot start in Friday win at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Gamecocks scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 12-6 win over Kentucky Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

Carolina scored four runs on five hits in the first, highlighted by Braylen Wimmer’s triple to right. Kentucky bounced back with three in the third, but Carolina answered with three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Kentucky plated three in the seventh but Carolina added insurance with single runs in the eighth and ninth, the latter on a Wimmer home run.

Wimmer, Brady Allen and Josiah Sightler had three hits apiece in the win. Allen was 3-for-4 with two walks and three runs scored. Sightler drove in a pair and Wes Clarke had three RBI in the victory.

Brannon Jordan picked up his fifth win of the season, striking out six and allowing five hits and three runs in five innings. Julian Bosnic earned his third save with four strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

The 12 runs are the most by Carolina since the Gamecocks scored 13 in a Sunday win over Missouri.

Carolina’s three stolen bases tie a season high.

The Gamecocks move to 13-12 in SEC play after tonight’s win.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Kentucky continue their three-game series on Saturday afternoon (May 15) at 2 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.