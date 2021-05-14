Lexington boy’s soccer falls to Riverside in state championship

IRMO, S.C. — The Lexington Wildcats boy’s soccer team’s season came to an end Friday night at Irmo High School with a 4-0 loss to the Riverside Warriors in the SCHSL 5A State Championship.

This was Lexington’s first state championship appearance in school history. The Wildcats end the 2021 season with a 19-4 record and a lower state championship trophy.

Riverside scored the first goal of the game in the 4th minute of action, and capitalized on several defensive breakdowns from the Wildcats to take a 4-0 lead into halftime that would ultimately hold as the final score.