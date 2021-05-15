Brookland-Cayce boys soccer wins first state championship

IRMO, S.C. — For the first time in school history, the Brookland-Cayce boys soccer team has captured a state championship.

The Bearcats held off a late comeback from Daniel High School to claim the SCHSL 3A state title with a 4-2 victory at Irmo High School Saturday afternoon.

Brookland-Cayce stormed out to a 3-0 lead at the half thanks to two early breakaway goals from Eduardo Moisa Membreno. The Lions added a goal late in the first half from Eddie Merck to pull within two scores, then made things interesting by capitalizing on an own goal from the Bearcats to make it a one-goal game with over 30 minutes to play.

The Bearcats locked down on defense the rest of the way, and Moisa Membreno added one more insurance goal to finish with a hat trick on the day.