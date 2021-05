2021 football season opener moved to Thursday night

CONWAY, S.C. – The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions will kick off the 2021 Coastal Carolina football season on Thursday night, Sept. 2, at home versus The Citadel.

The game time will be announced at a later date.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4, but has been moved up to a Thursday night kickoff on the “Surf Turf” in Brooks Stadium.