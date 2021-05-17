Eyster, Kerry earn SEC weekly honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior outfielder Andrew Eyster of the University of South Carolina baseball team has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week while junior Brett Kerry earned Co-Pitcher of the Week, it was announced by the conference office this afternoon.

Eyster went 8-for-12 with four runs scored, four walks and nine RBI in the three-game road sweep of Kentucky this past weekend. He had a grand slam and drove in five, going a perfect 3-for-3 in the 9-0 win on Saturday. Then on Sunday, Eyster drove in four runs, going 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in the 11-6 victory. Eyster had a .591 on-base percentage and a .750 slugging percentage on the week.

Kerry was dominant in the 9-0 win over Kentucky on Saturday afternoon (May 15), pitching Carolina’s first complete-game shutout since 2014 in a 10-strikeout, no-walk performance. Kerry, in his first start of 2021, scattered four hits in the win and allowed just one runner in scoring position. He threw 94 pitches in the win, 67 for strikes, and had just three three-ball counts in the game. He improved to 4-1 on the season and now has a 1.80 ERA with 75 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched. The last South Carolina complete-game shutout was in the 2014 Columbia Regional as Wil Crowe defeated Campbell, 9-0.

Eyster shared Player of the Week honors with LSU’s Gavin Dugas, while Kerry shared his award with Arkasnas’ Kevin Kopps. Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter earned SEC Newcomer of the Week while Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez was the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Carolina host Appalachian State on Tuesday night (May 18) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.