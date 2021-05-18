DHEC: 112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 46 probable cases and two additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This takes the state’s total number of confirmed case to 489,164 with 8,502 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 5,602 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 3.7%.

According to the department, a total of 3,206,692 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.