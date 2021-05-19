DHEC: 181 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 181 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 130 probable cases and 10 new deaths in South Carolina. This makes the state’s total number of confirmed cases 489,443 with 8,510 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 7,148 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 4.5%.

According to the department, a total of 3,220,336 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.