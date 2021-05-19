Harvest Hope asking you to donate “Oodles of Noodles” this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Harvest Hope Food Bank is asking the community for donations of instant noodles. The food pantry is hoping to receive donations of Ramen or other instant noodles throughout the month of May.

Officials say the noodles are one of their most requested items. You can make your donation at any Harvest Hope branch or on their Amazon wish list.

For a list of locations you can drop off items, visit Harvest Hope’s website.