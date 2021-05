Peloton introducing new “Tread Lock” software following recall of treadmills earlier this month

CNN– Peloton is rolling out a new software update to its treadmills. The new update includes a feature called “Tread Lock” which requires users to enter a four digit code before the treadmill can be used.

The automatic update comes after the company recalled 125,000 treadmills earlier this month, following a child’s death and 70 other injuries tied to the machines that were reported.