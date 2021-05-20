Big fourth inning lifts #4 Tennessee over #19 South Carolina

COLUMBIA – Wes Clarke hit his 21st home run of the season and John Gilreath pitched five innings of relief, but a six-run fourth frame lifted No. 4 Tennessee to a 10-4 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team on Thursday night (May 20) at Founders Park.

Tennessee put up a run in the third and had six runs in the fourth on five hits. Clarke cut the lead to 7-2 with the home run to left. Andrew Eyster made it 7-4 with a two-run home run to center in the eighth inning, but the Vols answered with a three-spot in the ninth for the series opening win.

Eyster and David Mendham had two hits apiece for the Gamecocks. For Tennessee, Max Ferguson and Luc Lipcius had three RBI apiece.

Gilreath allowed a pair of runs on four hits in five innings of relief. Brannon Jordan allowed seven runs on six hits with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings, picking up the loss.

POSTGAME NOTES

Clarke now has the Division I lead in home runs with 21 heading into Friday’s action.

Tennessee snapped an 11-game losing streak in Columbia.

Eyster is now tied for second with Brady Allen on the team with 11 home runs. He also is second on the squad with 42 RBI.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Tennessee continue the three-game series Friday night (May 21) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.