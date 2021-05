Colonial Pipeline CEO admits to paying millions in ransom to hackers

CNN– Colonial Pipeline’s CEO has admitted to authorizing a $4.4 million ransom payment to hackers. A cyber attack earlier this month shut down the pipeline for nearly a week. CEO Joseph Blount called it “a highly controversial decision,” but said it was the right thing to do for the country.

The attack caused panic buying that left gas stations in the Midlands and across the southeast without fuel.