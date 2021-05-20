DHEC: 184 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, one additional death in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 184 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 192 probable cases and one new death in South Carolina. This takes the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 489,653 with 8,511 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 7,980 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 3.0%.

According to the department, a total of 3,240,020 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.