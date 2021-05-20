Irmo’s Dustin Johnson opens with 76 at PGA Championship

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson’s run of poor form continued in the opening round of the PGA Championship.

Johnson made two double bogeys in his round of 4-over 76 on Thursday, including on the par-4 18th hole. His drive missed right in a native area, and he advanced the ball 154 yards to another native area short left of the green.

After a penalty drop, he found the green and two-putted for a 6.

Johnson won a European Tour event in Saudi Arabia in February and tied for eighth in his next event, the Genesis Invitational. He hasn’t finished in the top 10 in six starts since and missed the cut in his title defense at the Masters.

Justin Thomas could overtake Johnson in the world ranking with a victory, but Thomas wasn’t much better on Thursday. He opened with a 75.