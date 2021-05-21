DHEC: 281 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 281 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 184 probable cases and two additional deaths in the state. This brings South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases to 489,948 with 8,513 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 12,665 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 3.7%.

According to the department, a total of 3,257,181 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.