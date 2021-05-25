CIU wins first NCCAA World Series in school history

EASLEY, S.C. (CIU) – Columbia International University (CIU) did the improbable on Tuesday afternoon as they became the 2021 NCCAA World Series champions. CIU snags their first NCCAA National Championship not only in baseball but in CIU athletics history.

The Rams defeated Southwestern Christian (Oka.) 11-2 as the Rams swept their way through the NCCAA World Series, going undefeated throughout pool play, the semifinals, and championship. Coach Jonathan Johnson founded the CIU baseball program in 2020, but their inaugural season was cut short due to COVID-19 making 2021 their first full season. The Rams went a perfect 20-0 against NCCAA member schools in 2021 to top off their historic season.

Tuesday’s game got underway with a home run from Columbia native Joshua Hernandez in the first inning as CIU took an early 1-0 lead. Justin Parish allowed one run on the mound in the 1st, but CIU exploded for a four-run 3rd inning. The scoring was capped off by an RBI-single from Gabe Austin to give the Rams the 5-1 lead. After a run from the Eagles, the Rams responded in the 6th as a Buddy Bleasdale double advanced Alex Miller to third base. Moments later, a base hit up the middle from Rafael Gonzales scored Miller, followed by a double from Carter Willis bringing home Bleasdale. A sacrifice fly from Grant Bodison added another run as CIU held 8-2 advantage over the Eagles. Justin Parish would exit the game before the bottom of the 7th as the junior threw 84 pitches and recorded three strikeouts before being replaced by Christian Orr . Robert Bell loaded the bases on a single to right field, and Kody Trujillo followed with a single that drove in two runs as the Rams surged forward 10-2. In the bottom of the inning, Christian Orr turned a rocket back to the mound into a double as the Rams headed into the final inning going up by eight runs. Bodison would add another deep RBI-double as CIU went up 11-2 in the 9th. Hunter Garris then closed out the Eagles with a 9th inning-ending strikeout as the Rams secured their first national championship.

Grant Bodison led the Rams with four RBI’s going 3-5 at the plate, while Justin Parish picked up the win on the mound. Parish was also named the NCCAA World Series Most Outstanding player, while Carter Willis notched a spot on the All-Tournament team after an excellent showing over the six tournament games.

CIU becomes the first team in the history of CIU athletics not only to win an NCCAA team title but reach an NCCAA title game. Coach Jonathan Johnson guides his squad to a 38-26 season record and is now 47-39 in his career at CIU. Southwestern Christian came into the contest with a 47-12 record as CIU handed the Eagles a rare loss.

CIU competes in both the NAIA and the NCCAA and will be back on the field in January 2022 for the start of their second full season.