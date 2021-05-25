DHEC: 97 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 97 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 61 probable cases and 15 new deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 490,740 with 8,550 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 5,552 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 3.2%.

According to the department, a total of 3,311,592 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.