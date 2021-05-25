Bond denied Tuesday for man arrested in connection with murders in SC and Missouri

CNN– Tyler Terry, the man arrested in connection with four murders, was denied bond in his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. The judge denied bond on all of the 26-year-old’s charges, including six counts of attempted murder, one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Terry had been on the run since last Monday, May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, after an intense manhunt. Deputies say Terry was homeless and had been living in the woods, explaining how he was able to avoid capture for so long.