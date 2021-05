AC Flora, Gilbert heading to state baseball championships

AC Flora and Gilbert will both play for state titles next week.

The Falcons beat Lugoff-Elgin, 8-1 Wednesday night at home to take game two and the series from the Demons, while the Indians held off Strom Thurmond 6-5.

AC Flora will now face the winner of Beaufort and James Island; Gilbert gets West-Oak. Both games start Tuesday night.