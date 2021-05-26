DHEC: 133 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 133 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 152 probable cases and two new deaths in South Carolina. This takes the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 490,923 with 8,552 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 4,526 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.4%.

According to the department, a total of 3,319,652 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.