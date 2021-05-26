DHEC stresses importance of getting vaccinated before summer activities

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is critical to get your COVID-19 vaccine before participating in summer fun. According to the agency, 44% of all South Carolinians, ages 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Dr. Brannon Traxler says for those who are not vaccinated, crowded venues either indoor or outdoor such as concerts, churches or festivals are still not safe. Dr. Traxler added that the agency is working on several vaccine incentive programs which will be announced in the coming weeks.