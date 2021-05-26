Lexington County Blowfish open 2021 season with exhibition win over Catawba Valley

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Blowfish handled their business against the Catawba Valley Stars with a 7-0 win in front of a home crowd Wednesday night.

This was the first and only exhibition for the Blowfish before they begin Coastal Plain League action Thursday night.

South Carolina Gamecock and Lexington alum David Cromer got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with a bloop single into right field, and that one run was all the Blowfish pitching staff would need on the night.

Next up, the Blowfish travel to Spartanburg Thursday night to play the first-year Spartanburgers in their Coastal Plain League debut.