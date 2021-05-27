Columbia resident wins $300,000 playing Carolina Bonus Cash lottery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One lucky Columbia resident won $300,000 playing the Carolina Bonus Cash lottery. The winning ticket was bought for $10 at the Shiv Food Mart on Harden Street. The winner says he hopes to fund his child’s college fund with his new fortune.

South Carolina Education Lottery officials say his odds of winning were 1 in nearly 670,000.

Officials also say Shiv Food Mart received $3,000 for selling the winning ticket.