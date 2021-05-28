DHEC: 257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 151 probable cases and 10 additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 491,391 with 8,563 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 13,016 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 2.9%.

According to the department, a total of 3,349,352 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.