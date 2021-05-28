DHEC urges parents to vaccinate their kids before summer break if they are eligible

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging parents to make sure their children 12 and over are vaccinated before the summer break begins. State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell says getting children vaccinated is important because they can spread the virus to vulnerable people such as elderly residents, people with preexisting conditions or those under age 12 who can’t get vaccinated.

According to DHEC, just over 36% of eligible South Carolinians are completely vaccinated.

If parents have any questions about vaccines for their kids, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccines-kids-12-older.