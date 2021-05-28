Ridge View Announces Hiring of Rod Sanders as Baseball Coach

On Wednesday Richland School District Two approved Rod Sanders as Ridge View High School’s new Head Baseball Coach!

Born and raised in South Carolina, Coach Sanders hails from an athletic family with his brother being Reggie Sanders of the Cincinnati Reds. After a successful high school career at Wilson High School, Coach Sanders was able to play collegiate baseball at Spartanburg Methodist. In 1992, he joined his brother in the professional field and was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds.

After completing his pro career, Sanders dived into coaching. He has served as the LA Dodgers Organization Hitting Coach, the Assistant Coach & Head Coach at Randallstown High School and OF and Hitting Coach at Deer Valley High School in Arizona.