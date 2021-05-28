SCEMD encourages you and your family to participate in Hurricane Preparedness Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1, and now is the time to get prepared. Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division say Hurricane Preparedness Week in the state runs from May 30-June 5.

The agency has designated a theme for each day to make sure you and your family are prepared in the event a major storm reaches the Midlands.

Sunday, May 30: Understanding Hurricane Hazards

Monday, May 31: Know Your Zone

Tuesday, June 1: Hurricane Season Begins – Have a Plan

Wednesday, June 2: Build Your Emergency Kit

Thursday, June 3: Seeking Safety

Friday, June 4: Ways to Stay Connected

Saturday, June 5: Prepare Your Pets

The agency says South Carolina is one of the most vulnerable states to hurricanes due to factors such as its location along the coast and generally low coastal elevations.

Officials also urge you to review your family emergency plans, put together a disaster kit and review all insurance policies. Hurricane season lasts until November 30, according to SCEMD.