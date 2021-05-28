SpaceX launches 60 satellites into orbit Wednesday afternoon

CNN– SpaceX took another step toward boosting its internet capabilities. The company launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets from Cape Canaveral Wednesday afternoon. On board the rocket were 60 Starlink satellites.

SpaceX now has more than 1,600 satellites in orbit, which are used by thousands of beta testers. The company’s goal is to one day have tens of thousands of satellites hovering over the Earth.

Starlink currently costs $99 monthly in addition to a one time $500 fee.