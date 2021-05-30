Founders Park selected as regional host site for NCAA tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks will officially be staying home for their regional next weekend.

Now the question becomes who they will be facing, and what seed they will take into the postseason.

The NCAA revealed the 16 host sites for the first round regionals in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, and Founders Park was listed as one of the final selections.

The Gamecocks will learn tomorrow at noon that three other teams will be playing in this regional, and what seed they will take into the postseason.

South Carolina takes a 33-21 record (16-14 in SEC play) into the playoffs after an early first-round exit in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. earlier this week.

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions, are as follows:

Austin, Texas – Texas

Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas

Fort Worth, Texas – TCU

Gainesville, Florida – Florida

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt

Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss

South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame

Stanford, California – Stanford

Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi State

Ruston, Louisiana – Louisiana Tech

Tucson, Arizona – Arizona