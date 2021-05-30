SC Hurricane Preparedness week begins today

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed May 30 through June 5 to be South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week for 2021. Emergency officials want to remind South Carolinians to start preparing now.

Each day this week is dedicated to help residents prepare for any possible hurricane that comes our way.

Sunday – Understanding Hurricane Hazards

Monday – Know Your Zone

Tuesday – Hurricane Season Begins – Have a Plan

Wednesday – Build Your Emergency Kit

Thursday – Seeking Safety

Friday – Ways to Stay Connected

Saturday- Prepare Your Pets

Hurricane Season begins June 1 and lasts through November 30.

More information can be found here.