SC Hurricane Preparedness week begins today
COLUMBIA (WOLO): Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed May 30 through June 5 to be South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week for 2021. Emergency officials want to remind South Carolinians to start preparing now.
Each day this week is dedicated to help residents prepare for any possible hurricane that comes our way.
Sunday – Understanding Hurricane Hazards
Monday – Know Your Zone
Tuesday – Hurricane Season Begins – Have a Plan
Wednesday – Build Your Emergency Kit
Thursday – Seeking Safety
Friday – Ways to Stay Connected
Saturday- Prepare Your Pets
Hurricane Season begins June 1 and lasts through November 30.
More information can be found here.