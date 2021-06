50,000 bikers ride around the U.S. Capitol to raise awareness for prisoners of war this Memorial Day Weekend

CNN– On Memorial Day, the nation pauses to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Over the weekend, 50,000 bikers from all across the country rode together around the U.S. Capitol and National Mall. Their mission is to raise awareness for prisoners of war and demand action for service members who are missing in action and still unaccounted for.

Nick Minock reports.