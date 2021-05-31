Frank Martin’s son joins dad, Gamecock basketball program

Frank Martin added another piece to his team: his son Brandon.

Brandon announced on Twitter Monday night that he’s joining his dad and the Gamecock basketball program, transferring from USC Upstate after two seasons.

The Cardinal Newman graduate didn’t play in 2021 due to a shoulder injury and entered the transfer portal on May 20.

Martin played in 24 games, had two starts in 2019-20 for the Spartants. He averaged 5.5 points and 2.3 rebounds.

USC added nine new players this offseason, including Chico Carter Jr., who played with Martin at Cardinal Newman.