Presbyterian earns NCAA Tournament bid for first time in school history

CLINTON, S.C. – The Big South Champion Presbyterian College baseball team learned Monday afternoon they will face No. 4 overall seed Vanderbilt in the Blue Hose first appearance in the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big South Championship on Saturday afternoon over No. 1 seed Campbell.

The Blue Hose will face regional host and No. 4 seed Vanderbilt on Friday night at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network from Nashville. The Commodores went 40-15 overall with a 19-10 league record in SEC play this season. Joining PC and Vanderbilt in Nashville will be Indiana State and Georgia Tech, who will face off in a 1 p.m. matchup on Friday afternoon before PC and Vanderbilt face off at 7 p.m.

Presbyterian finished the year with a 22-21 overall record, including an 18-16 mark in the Big South, and earned the Big South Championship with an 8-5 victory over Campbell on Saturday afternoon.

Under the direction of 17th year head coach Elton Pollock , the Blue Hose are led by the Big South Tournament MVP and fifth-year senior Zacchaeus Rasberry who hit .314 during the 2021 season with a team-high 10 home runs and 38 runs driven in. Rasberry was also a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen bases.

Eric Toth recorded a .272 average including a team-high 12 doubles along with a team-high 41 runs knocked in. Kyle Decker added a .316 average.

On the mound, freshman Charlie McDaniel finished the year with a 4-2 record along with a 4.90 ERA. He struck out 32 batters in 64.1. innings. McDaniel was named to the all-tournament team following his start in the tournament opener that saw him record six strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

Toth also added eight saves to lead the team on the mound along with Chris Veach totaling a 2-0 record with four saves.

Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 4 to Monday, June 7 (if necessary).

A small number of outfield tickets remain available for Regionals. Outfield all-session tickets are $70 and individual game tickets are $10.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased on vucommodores.com or by calling the Vanderbilt Athletics ticket office at 615-322-4653 during business hours beginning Tuesday, June 1.

All Times are Eastern Time.

Friday, June 4

G1: #2 Indiana State (30-19) vs. #3 Georgia Tech (29-23) – 1 p.m., ESPN3

G2: #1 Vanderbilt (40-15) vs. #4 Presbyterian (22-21) – 7 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, June 5

G3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 1 p.m.

G4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

G5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 – 3 p.m.

G6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 – 9 p.m.

Monday, June 7 (if necessary)

G7: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 – 7 p.m.