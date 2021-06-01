AC Flora takes game one, 10-0 over James Island in 4A Championship

AC Flora used a five-run bottom of the fourth to break away from James Island and take game one of the 4A Championship series, 10-0.

🔵⚾️🔴STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES GAME 1️⃣

James Island 0@ACFloraBaseball 10

Final Game 2️⃣ will be at James Island on Thursday. — AC Flora Athletics (@FloraAthletics) June 2, 2021

Jack Reynolds and Phillips Daniels drove in five in the fourth for the Falcons on their way to the win tonight.

The six-time champion Falcons are now one step closer to a seventh and face the Trojans in game two at James Island on Thursday night. With a win, the Falcons will claim the 2021 4A state title.