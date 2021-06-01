DHEC: 116 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s coronavirus data as of Saturday. DHEC says they will will report the coronavirus numbers from Sunday and Monday on Wednesday, before returning to their normal reporting schedule on Thursday.

DHEC reports 116 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 63 probable cases and three new deaths in South Carolina. This takes the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 491,760 with 8,575 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 6,265 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 2.6%.

According to the department, a total of 3,382,530 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.