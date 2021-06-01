Gamecock guard, Hammond grad enters transfer portal

The Gamecocks are losing another guard this year to transfer.

Seventh Woods entered the transfer portal this week and intends to leave South Carolina, according to a school spokesperson.

Woods began his career at North Carolina before transferring to USC. He sat out one year, then played in 18 games this season, averaging 5.4 points as a redshirt senior.

Woods was a consensus top-1oo recruit coming out of Hammond in 2015 and will have one more year of immediate eligibility left.