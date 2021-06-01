Gilbert baseball mercy-rules West Oak in game one of 3A state championship

GILBERT, S.C. — The Gilbert Indians are now just one game away from their fifth state championship in program history.

The Indians scored three in the second inning, and six in the fourth inning en route to a 14-4 mercy-rule win over West Oak in the first game of the 3A state championship series.

Gilbert has won state championships at the A and 2A levels in baseball. This would be the program’s first at the 3A level, and is the first time reaching the state championship since moving up.

The Indians can clinch that history Thursday night at West Oak. If the Warriors even up the series, the decisive game three would be Saturday at a neutral field to be determined.