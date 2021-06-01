Lugoff-Elgin walks-off Darlington to take game one of 4A Championship

Lugoff-Elgin is now one win away from winning the 4A softball championship after taking down Darlington, 4-3 Tuesday night at home.

The Demons scored the winning run on an error by Falcons in the bottom of the seventh. With a runner on first, Lugoff-Elgin’s Tori Williams put a ball in play to second, the Falcons attempted a double-play, but the throw from the shortstop to first sailed past the first baseman allowing Camlyn Jordan to come home and score the winning run.

The Demons now face the Falcons Thursday night at Darlington and can take home the 4A Championship with a win.